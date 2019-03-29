Americus holds 15th Spring Special Olympics

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) - Americus has been the proud home for the Area 11 Special Olympics for over 15 years.
This event brings together all of the community.
All of the Georgia Southwestern athletics took time to help with this event, along with many of the Americus-Sumter teams.
Four of the local counties participated in this years event, featuring close to 200 kids.
“It really allows an opportunity for the community as well as the school to kind of come together and provide an event for the student athletes," said program director Gavin Bernstein. "Not only our local community but our regional community as well.”
“Events like the special Olympics are a great opportunity for to get out in the community and show they are committed to this community and the people in it," said Americus-Sumter head football coach Ross Couch. "Teaches them to be thankful for what they have and to give back and help those around them.”
The events lasted all day and it seemed like all those involved had a good time.
