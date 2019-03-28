You can learn about the legal system in an upcoming criminal justice forum

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - You’ll have the chance to ask lawmakers, judges and even the attorney general any questions you have about the state’s judicial system.
There will be a roundtable discussion in Albany to give you the opportunity to learn about laws and the legal system, particularly what happens after someone commits a crime and what the next legal steps are.
It will also be a chance for your children to learn the seriousness of getting in trouble with the law.
“We can get individuals to understand what the judges and the lawyers are going to talk about, like what court, superior court, federal court, things of that nature, they could go back and tell their family members and friends. There are certain crimes you commit that you could see a large amount of time in prison,” said City Commissioner Jon Howard.
The forum is April 11 at 6 p.m. at the Albany Police Department.
