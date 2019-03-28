Spence Massey follows in fathers footsteps and heads to Georgia Tech

TIFTAREA, GA (WALB) - Spence Massey was a huge part of the Tiftarea football team.
Helping the Panthers find their first undefeated regular season and now he’s taking his talents to Georgia Tech.
Following in his fathers footsteps, Massey put pen to paper to play football for the Yellow Jackets.
Massey was a force on both sides of the ball for the Panthers.
Helping lead the Panthers to their first region title since 2008.
Head coach Erik Soliday said it couldn’t of happen to a better player.
“Well it’s just great to see a great young man like this," said Soliday, "who’s just a hard worker, great kid, very humble kid. it’s great for him and his family and our school and the kids in our program to see him get this opportunity.”
“Well, obviously my dad played there," said Georgia Tech signee Spence Massey. "So, I’ve always been a yellow jacket fan my whole life. So, it was kind of an easy decision.”
Massey will be leaving some big shoes behind.
Coach Soliday said they will miss him, but hope this sets the bar for future players at Tiftarea.
