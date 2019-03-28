South GA animal agencies take over 50 dogs to New York

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Over 50 dogs in Southwest Georgia will head to new homes after a long ride to New York.
On Wednesday, animal agencies from Albany, Bainbridge, Thomasville, Terrell County and Lee County loaded over fifty dogs to take them to New York. They’re headed to the North Shore Animal League America.
Ashley White, the shelter director at the Bainbridge Humane Society, said the transports help provide room for future animals.
“When we have transports like this one, it means that it frees up space at our shelters to take in these numbers while getting these out,” said White.
White said she believes a lot of the stray animals Southwest Georgia shelters are seeing is still due to Hurricane Michael.
“People are still trying to rebuild, they’re still trying to get fences put back up and even just get back in their homes in some cases. Animals just do not have the containment that they had which creates a lot of strays,” said White.
With the dogs heading to New York, they will have a better chance of finding a forever home than they did in Southwest Georgia.
Lulu Kaufman, who is on the Albany Humane Society Board of Directors and is the Georgia District 2 leader for the Humane Society of the United States, said this was the first time North Shore Animal League America has come to Albany.
“We have never had a transport partner that is as wonderful and as connected as North Shore Animal League ever come to South Georgia. We are so very lucky and fortunate,” said Kaufman,
The Albany Humane Society looks forward to doing many more transports in the future with North Shore Animal League America.
