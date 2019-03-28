Sheriff’s office gets closure after deputy’s death

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk is opening up about finally getting some closure after a man was convicted in connection to the death of one of his deputies, Chris Butler.
A jury in Lowndes County found Robbie Register guilty of two counts of vehicular homicide and several other charges.
Sheriff Paulk said with the conclusion of the case came a bit of closure.
“Lives can change in seconds and that was a matter of second where it changes lives for a lot of people. I’ve been a sheriff for 20 years and you don’t ever want to lose an officer. That was very traumatic for the whole department," said Paulk.
Paulk said he had known Butler since he was a kid.
He thinks this verdict honors him in some ways.
The sheriff also said the state did a wonderful job presenting the case.
