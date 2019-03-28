Second Harvest of South GA works with legislators

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - Second Harvest of South Georgia is working with lawmakers to make sure you have easy access to food, even in times of disaster.
Often times, when a tornado or hurricane hits, schools close for a number of days, making it difficult for Second Harvest of South Georgia to feed kids.
They have to get approval when that happens, which they said can take a couple of days.
Marketing Chief Eliza McCall said that after Hurricane Michael, they’re working with the Stafford Act to amend how quickly they can respond in times of disaster.
“They might not have food at home, so time is of the essence because you may be talking about two, four, six days where children do not have a source of nutrition and we want to shorten that process," explained McCall.
McCall said they’ve already presented their plans to senators and they think it will go well. She said this is especially important since South Georgia has one of the highest food insecurity rates in the nation.
