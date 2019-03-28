Ryan Duke trial in Tara Grinstead case delayed

OCILLA, GA (WALB) - A delay in the Ryan Duke trial for the Tara Grinstead case has been granted by the Georgia Supreme Court.
With Thursday’s order, the court has granted to a stay of the proceedings in the trial court to consider whether it has jurisdiction to review the substantive appeal being requested, according to the Supreme Court.
Briefs and oral arguments on the appeal are scheduled for Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
The order states the defense and the state have to argue whether the defense has grounds to appeal to the Georgia Supreme Court.
District Attorney Paul Bowden told WALB Thursday that the trial could happen late summer or early fall.
Bowden said he can’t rule on any other motions or pre-trial hearings.
The trial was originally scheduled for April 1.
Duke was set to stand trial Monday for charges of burglary, aggravated assault, burglary and concealing a death in connection to Grinstead’s death and disappearance in 2005.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.