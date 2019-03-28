Residents want more lighting on Cordele Rd. after wreck

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - After a crash on the 800 block of Cordele Road, residents said they want more street lights on this busy roadway
Dougherty County Police said two vehicles were involved and sent the driver of one of the vehicles to the hospital.
That driver was sitting in the northbound lane with no lights on and was hit from behind by another vehicle.
That driver was charged with improper stopping in the roadway and for not using his headlights. Something one man said could’ve helped in last night’s foggy and rainy conditions.
“Besides the people with the lights out here in the neighborhood, it gets darker as you go out Cordele road and it’s just normal. So I believe the rain and the ice and the fog to me had to be a big contributing factor,” said Joe McCollum, who lives off Cordele Road.
The vehicle had to be pulled out from a ditch near the road.
DCP said he suffered serious injuries. We do not know the drivers condition at this time.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.