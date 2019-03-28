Residents concerned after 2 fatal crashes in the same area in 2 days

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Dougherty County Police called in Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team to further investigate a Tuesday morning two car crash at Nelms and Gravel Hill roads.
This comes after another fatal single car wreck happened on Monday.
WALB spoke with police about the two deadly crashes that happened and what people living in this area said is necessary to save lives.
“It really needs a traffic light bad. In fact, I’ve about had two wrecks out here myself, people pulling out” said Wendell Forrester, a frequent Dougherty County driver.
Forrester rides through the Nelms and Gravel Hill Road area everyday, and after hearing about the deadly crashes this week, he’s demanding more traffic lights now.
“There’s a caution light out there now, but people go straight through across that road. I’ve been out there and seen people run straight across through the stop sign,” said Forrester.
Dougherty County Police said there are a number of stop signs and flashing caution lights in that area, but sadly statistics show that since 2015, people may have been running those stop signs causing accidents.
“I was able to locate 13 accidents in that area either at the intersection or close to the intersection on Gravel Hill or Nelms,” said Captain Jason Hager with Dougherty County Police.
We’re told of those 13, there’s been three with injuries and of those three, two of them deadly and all happening this week.
“Anytime you have any two fatalities in two days, in close proximity, of course we’re going to take that seriously,” said Hager.
Although Forrester has high hopes of traffic lights one day coming about, he hopes all drivers will be more cautious.
“People need to think more about it, what needs to be done about the traffic light. I guess it’s up to the community,” said Forrester.
“My suggestion would be, as always, for motorists to slow down, be aware of their location,” said Hager.
Dougherty County Police said that because of these two tragic accidents that happened this week, they’re going to increase more patrols in the area, all to keep people safe.
