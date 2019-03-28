The Rams baseball team lighting up the scoreboard

“I mean all of our pitcher are 2-0," said Hemmings. "We’re 8-0 in the conference. We’ve been led by Quantico and Theo Smith whose a fifth year senior. So, early on our seniors weren’t playing well because they were putting so much pressure on themselves to be perfect as a senior. And it’s very easy to do. So, finally they’ve started relaxing and playing and it’s started showing in the numbers.”