The Rams baseball team lighting up the scoreboard

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The ASU baseball has been lighting up the scoreboard these past couple of games.
Racking up 50 runs, in their last four games.
In their series against Clark Atlanta this past weekend, the Rams swept the Panthers in high scoring fashion.
Bringing the Rams win total to 9 of the last 10.
Head coach Scot Hemmings credits their win streak to their batting, but also to their pitching on the mound.
“I mean all of our pitcher are 2-0," said Hemmings. "We’re 8-0 in the conference. We’ve been led by Quantico and Theo Smith whose a fifth year senior. So, early on our seniors weren’t playing well because they were putting so much pressure on themselves to be perfect as a senior. And it’s very easy to do. So, finally they’ve started relaxing and playing and it’s started showing in the numbers.”
“We’re definately going to keep going," said Senior outfielder Theo Smith. "You know, we hit that spark and we haven’t looked back since. I think we’re just gunna continue to develop and a lot of guys are seeing much success. So, I think we’re just gunna keep going.”
The Rams are 8-0 in the conference.
They’ll face Benedict College Saturday at noon.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.