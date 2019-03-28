Rain free until the weekend

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Gotta love spring SWGA! Sunny with pleasant 70s this afternoon. Tonight a bit chilly lows mid 40s which gives way to warmer mid-upper 70s. More sunshine with increasing clouds tomorrow into Saturday. However rain free until Sunday as a cold front moves into the region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms extend into Monday and Tuesday before drying out midweek.
Temperatures warm upper 70s low 80s Saturday then drop into the mid 70s Sunday and cooler 60s early week. Back into the 70s as sunshine returns Wednesday.
