Most Wanted: Arabi, Cordele convenience store robbers

CRISP CO., GA (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is for asking for tips identifying two suspects in a string of smash and grabs.
Investigators said two men broke into four convenience stores last month in Arabi and Cordele stealing cash and cigarettes.
It’s believed they may be behind other store break-ins throughout the state, according to law enforcement.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 276-2690.
