Meigs Police Dept. now fully staffed

MEIGS, GA (WALB) - After three weeks of operating with just one officer, the Meigs Police Department is now fully staffed.
However, not everyone is happy with the newly hired officers.
Some residents don’t agree that a certain officer who resigned from the Meigs Police Department a couple of months ago should have been rehired.
However, the current police chief said they did so for a couple of reasons.
“They should fire him," said Ronnie Baity.
Some residents, like Baity, are still learning to accept the news of Captain Donald McNeil’s reinstatement.
Police Chief Antonio Mango said McNeil is qualified for the position, and all allegations against McNeil, such as stealing time, have gone unfounded.
“We wanted some good officers with good, clean backgrounds,” said Mango.
Mango believes all the three officers fit that description.
For nearly a month, Mango was the only officer protecting and bettering Meigs.
To continue that, he thoroughly evaluated every applicant, because of the responsibility that would be required.
“I knew that they would probably be done here a lot by themselves, not supervised much. So I would need officers who would make good decisions,” said Mango.
Now, the department consists of two full-time, and two part-time officers.
Mango said this will allow them to adequately serve their community.
“They want to make sure there would be officers on duty until the stores closed at night,” said Mango.
Which Mango said is possible, again.
