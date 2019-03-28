Students take a ‘local industry’ bus tour

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - One South Georgia city is looking to help students get on a career path by working with local industries.
The Moultrie-Colquitt Chamber of Commerce workforce committee has partnered with the Colquitt County Board of Education, and Southern Region Technical College-- taking them on a “Local Industry Bus Tour.”
The tour took Guidance Counselors to 13 industries in the area, giving them a firsthand look at what jobs are looking for in employees. That may connect with students who are now being placed on career paths as early as 9th grade.
"The purpose for this industry bus tour was to really educate the guidance counselors and principals so they would have that knowledge for when they have those one on one conversations with students and they say “I see that you’re taking some construction classes and it looks like you’re doing really well in that, is that something you want to pursue as a career,” said Chamber President Tommie Beth Willis.
About 25 people packed on a school bus to attend the first bus tour.
