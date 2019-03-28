Investigation underway after fight turned shootout in Sylvester

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Nearly a dozen shots were fired outside a busy convenience store in Sylvester. One man is in custody being questioned after what Sylvester Police describe as a massive fight between an estimated 10 people broke out.
It happened at the J & J Grocery Store on MLK Jr. Drive and Pecan street around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say at some point during the brawl, the suspect grabbed some type of an assault type rifle and opened fire. Bullets struck two cars, but no one was injured.
“We recovered nine shell casing, but we suspect there was maybe 12 to 14, just guessing, but we know we got nine,” said Lieutenant Doug Brooks.
There is surveillance video of the fight and shooting, but police are not releasing that video until they complete their investigation.
We expect more information soon.
