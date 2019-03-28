Incident report released in Pataula Charter Academy ‘hate list’ incident

CALHOUN CO., GA (WALB) - Nearly three weeks since an arrest was made in the Pataula Charter Academy case, we now have an incident report.
Earlier Thursday, Edison Police released the incident report to WALB.
In the report, it states Jackson Stapleton was on his way to a school track meet when police and school administrators tried to find him to question him about the 'hate list'.
The bus came back to the school where Stapleton was taken into the principal's office.
While in the office, Principal Linda Miller asked Stapleton about having a ‘hit list’ and Stapleton responded saying it was a hate list.
Miller then asked why Stapleton made the list and he responded by saying he wanted to be able to show who he hated and why.
Miller asked where the list was, and Stapleton said it was in his book bag in his mom’s vehicle.
We know that Jackson Stapleton's mother worked at the school at the time of the incident.
Again, all of this is according to the incident report police just released.
While Miller was in the bag, Stapleton told Miller that the list was inside a black and white composition notebook.
Miller then opened the notebook and found the list of names. Miller asked Stapleton if he called the ‘hate list’ anything else and he said that he also called it a ‘burn list’
Edison Police Chief Walt Ingram said Stapleton stated he was tired of the school and the people in it and that he just can’t take anymore.
Stapleton also stated he is tired of some of the students that he does not like and tired of dealing with them.
We do now know according to the incident report that school officials did also find another list in an attempt to find the ‘hate list’
The other list according to Stapleton was made to carry out an operation. When asked what operation Stapleton just said something he was working on.
According to the incident report Stapleton was suspended from school pending a tribunal and not allowed to return to school until the tribunal.
WALB News 10 did try to make an attempt to attend the tribunal that officials said was taking place at the Edison Lions Club.
When WALB arrived, we asked if a tribunal was taking place and the person who came to the door said they could not confirm that to us.
According to the incident report, Ingram said he and Assistant Principal Beamon called District Attorney Joe Mulholland and Ingram states that Mulholland said he needed to charge Stapleton with criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault since he admitted to calling it a burn list and he actually made a list of names and items needed to carry out the operation.
We continue reaching out to Pataula Charter Academy for questions and they have yet to return our calls.
WALB has filed an open records request to the school to get more information on a possible tribunal that was held with Stapleton.
You can read a copy of the incident report below:
