Homeless shelter in danger of closing

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Multiple women are in danger of being homeless after a Valdosta woman’s transitional shelter is in danger of closing, after being open for less than a week.
Meeting Place II was set to open this month.
It was just a week ago when Lisa Straughter, founder of the Meeting Place II, was told by her real estate agency that she needed to put a for sale sign back in front of her shelter.
Straughter said she was confused and did what she was told and the next day, she was informed there was a meeting about buying her facility.
“I said, ‘Well okay what will happen if they purchase?’ She said, ‘Well most likely they will probably give you 60 days to move out,'" said Straughter.
Straughter said she got the text message about an interested buyer on the day of her opening house.
She said she knew the house was originally for sale, but she said she did not believe they would sell it while she was leasing it.
So, passing the sign on the way in, Straughter moved the girls into the house.
“I was nervous. I didn’t understand it, seeing as we were just opening. I didn’t know if I was coming into a place where in three days, I might have had to get out," said Dajahna Usher, a resident of the Meeting Place II.
Straughter said the house was originally for sale, when the real estate company entered a one year lease with her.
Since the possible sale has come back up, she said she has been restless.
“I haven’t slept since for—since Friday night honestly. I said ‘God, you can’t bring me to this and not bring me through this. It hurts," said Straughter.
She said that even if she has to take these girls into her own home, she will not let them be without somewhere to live.
“I’d probably be somewhere sleeping under a bridge or something. Trying to find the next house to go to or the next person to just take me in," said Usher.
We reached out to Anchor Realty who owns the property.
They said Straughter knew when she leased the facility, the home could be sold at any time. They also shared they are working with potential investors in hopes the property will continue to be leased to Straughter’s organization.
Straughter said she is praying that people will help her buy the building to continue using it as a shelter.
