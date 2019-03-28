Heroes Among Us: Craig Bennett

PELHAM, GA (WALB) - WALB and Montlick and Associates would like to recognize the Heroes Among Us.
“It was a calling," Craig Bennett, a former member of the U.S. Navy, said. "A sense of service is big for me.”
As a student at Purdue University, Bennett made a life-changing decision in 1985 to join ROTC.
“I don’t do things just for the fact of making the almighty dollar,” Bennett said. “To me there has to be a purpose.”
After 28 years of service in the U.S. Navy, Bennett made his way to South Georgia, serving as city manager in Pelham.
