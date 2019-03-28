Group raises awareness about child abuse

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - One advocacy group is raising awareness about child abuse in South Georgia.
Earlier Thursday, the Valdosta-Lowndes Prevent Child Abuse Council came together for their 23rd annual Blue Ribbon Campaign Kick-off.
During the kickoff, the Mayor John Gayle and Lowndes County Chairman Bill Slaughter came together to proclaim April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.
“What we have to do is stand vigilant and continue to work against these evil crimes that are out there," said Slaughter.
According to the Child Abuse Prevention Council, there were 1,954 child abuse cases in and around Lowndes County last year.
Those who attended the event helped place blue pinwheels on the lawn of Valdosta City Hall, each to represent a child who suffered that abuse.
