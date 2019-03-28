GDOT approves controversial improvement plan for major Thomasville road

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - State transportation officials are pushing forward a controversial improvement plan for a major road in Thomasville.
The Georgia Department of Transportation has approved a plan for South Pinetree Boulevard after a meeting with city officials Thursday.
“We appreciate [State planning director for GDOT, Jay] Roberts meeting with us and agreeing to hear the citizens’ perspective of the South Pinetree Boulevard project," said Thomasville Mayor Greg Hobbs. “We are pleased to report that we received GDOT’s approval of the plan Council approved in January, and Mr. Roberts affirmed the $3 million in funding for the revised project.”
The project has an estimated budget of $3,056,000.
The state will cover $3 million while the city will fund the remaining $56,000.
Crews will resurface the road from West Jackson Street to Old Monticello Road.
They’ll create sidewalks on the north side of the street as well.
Other improvements will include left turn lanes at West Jackson Street, South Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, and near the entrance to the former Southwestern State Hospital. The final element of the plan is a roundabout at the intersection of South Pinetree and Magnolia Road.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.