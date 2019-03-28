Final day for Lee Co. Hurricane Michael debris removal

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - Thursday is the final day for Lee County Public Works crews to pick up Hurricane Michael storm debris. Recently, crews have collected more than 9,000 cubic yards of material.
By the end of Thursday, they expect to have removed 13,000 cubic yards in the past three weeks.
“If you’ve been picked up in your area, please do not put any more stuff out there, because if we already came through your subdivision or came through your roadways, we’re not coming back again,” explained Sistrunk.
Co-County Manager and Public Works Director for Lee County, Michael Sistrunk, said crews have been working six days a week trying to get Lee County looking back to normal.
He says today’s end date does not have any effect on state routes. G-DOT is collecting debris in those areas. This collection is for county roads and inside the city limits only.
“But we’re really limited on funds to be able to get up what we can with the amount of people that I have. And FEMA and GEMA wants a stop date so they can get this area cleaned out as well," he said.
If you still have debris after Thursday you can take it to the county landfill at 759 Highway 32 East.
