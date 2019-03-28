Family of Vienna nightclub shooting victim wants justice while spreading hope

VIENNA, GA (WALB) - Almost a year after Freddie McKenzie Jr., 25, was shot and killed outside a Vienna nightclub, his family spoke out with hopes that justice would be found.
McKenzie’s twin sisters, Shenita and Sheronica James, are planning a motorcycle ride and march this Saturday to honor their brother and stop violence all over Southwest Georgia.
“For my baby sister to call and was like, 'Freddie been shot, Scoot been shot.’ I was like, ‘Stop playing a joke,’” said Sheronica.
The sisters are still in shock after their younger brother was killed outside of Klub Money nightclub on Mitchell Street in Vienna this time last year.
“Getting that phone call Easter morning, April Fools Day, I actually thought it was a joke,” said Shentia.
The thought of a joke turned into a tragic reality after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation found over 50 gun shell casings outside the club.
According to McKenzie’s family, his killer is still on the loose, leaving them silent for months, mourning the death of the 25-year-old military soldier.
“That one second of whatever the thought was or whatever the heated situation could’ve been, it didn’t have to be for a loss of life,” said Shenita.
The family is tired of seeing young men die from senseless gun violence and they’re planning a motorcycle ride and march this Saturday to honor their brother, but also to give other families a platform to fight for their lost loved ones.
“Now that we’re experiencing that, that’s why we want to do this march and ride in memory of our brother and justice for our brother and for gun violence,” said Shenita. “By us speaking, it’s making me feel good. Our voices are being heard.”
They hope as strides are made, their brother’s memory will live on and the people involved in his death will be found.
“Please say something, give us closure, give us some kind of peace. Our brother is gone,” said Sheronica.
“I wish I could throw a coin in this wishing well and get him back,” said Shenita.
The family said the march and ride will take place on Pine Street in Vienna, near where McKenzie was killed.
After the event, they will release balloons and host a candlelight vigil with guest speakers.
They are asking for everyone who has lost a loved one to gun violence to come out and wear memorial shirts at the event, which will start at 4 p.m.
