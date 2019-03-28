143 Family Dollars to close, three in South GA

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The closure of this family dollar has county leaders hopeful for new local business, but community members here in Doerun believe no business will come to this area because of this location.
“I can’t see that anything local would open up here,” resident Judy Smith.
A big announcement from a big brand business hit Doerun Wednesday that left community members up in arms.
After providing jobs and convenience for community members, Family Dollar announced the closings Wednesday, on operations from 143 stores including this small town.
“I feel like it does set the city back, that’s why I say I’m disappointed. You think you’re growing when you see new things coming in and there’s a reason for it to grown and that’s because there’s a need there,” Smith.
Judy Smith said the big businesses like Family Dollar takes away from small local businesses, which can be a positive and a negative.
In this case she doesn't believe any good will come of this decision.
“I can’t see that it will bring more opportunity, no I don’t, because I can’t see anybody local open this type of business,”Smith.
But the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce disagrees.
With the four lane expansion of highway 133 from Valdosta to Albany,
President Tommie Beth Willis stated this is a great opportunity for local business.
“That runs right through Doerun, so there’s continued growth that’s going to happen along that highway and we’re excited about that,”Willis.
As for now, Dollar General will be the only store in town.
Leaving many to go elsewhere to handle their business.
“It takes away from our economy here in Doerun, and if they come here for this, may they buy gas, may they buy groceries, other things that they’ll be doing elsewhere to,” Smith.
The manager says that they’re not able to make a statement at this time per the request of their corporate office, and the store will close officially on May 25th.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.