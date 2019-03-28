East Albany’s Hope Garden is officially open and needs your help

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Your help is wanted in building a new community garden in East Albany.
Hope Garden is officially open on East Broad Avenue.
The Albany Business League, Flint River Fresh and Emanuel Seventh-Day Adventist Church created the garden in efforts to bring the community together.
Community leaders said Southwest Georgia has the highest rate of food insecurity for children in the country. Meaning, kids don’t know where their next meal will be coming from.
A problem they hope the garden will solve.
“If we can have a garden where people can come and feel the warmth of the community, see things grow. Maybe as they grow the garden, they can grow together and see the community grow as one,” said Joshua Nelson, with the Emanuel Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Home Depot also awarded the project a $5,000 grant.
You’re invited to help plant seeds this Sunday morning at 9 at 1534 East Broad Avenue.
