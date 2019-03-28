Dougherty Co. Health Department to host free health fair

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Learning how to keep yourself and your family healthy doesn’t have to cost a lot.
Dougherty County Health Department is offering a free health fair on April 6.
There will be kid-friendly activities, a DJ, representatives from several Medicaid companies, HIV testing, immunizations, blood pressure screening and other health screenings.
Beverly Reid with the Dougherty County Health Department said she is excited for the health fair because it has been a while since they had a health fair in Dougherty County.
“The reason that we are doing it is because number one, the community needs it, number two, it is National Public Health Week, so we decided to celebrate by having a health fair," explained Reid.
National Public Health Week is April 1 through the April 7.
“We will have a food demonstration for diabetics, there will be games, there will be prices, having a DJ, light snacks, so we are encouraging everybody to just please show up," said Reid.
The health fair will be located at the Dougherty County Health Department at 1710 South Slappey Boulevard.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.