Dougherty Co. commissioners need to repair buildings after Hurricane Michael

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Dougherty County commissioners may spend another $100,000 to repair a county-owned building.
Commissioners said the Department of Human Services building needs to be repaired because of damages after Hurricane Michael.
County Administrator Mike McCoy told commissioners they should spend a little more than $124,000 to replace carpet in the Human Services Building.
McCoy said the building suffered damage during Michael and is now in need of the repairs.
It's not the only county-owned building to suffer water damage recently either.
Commissioners approved spending a little more than $25,000 just last month to weather proof the windows at the Facilities Management building.
McCoy said Michael ripped an awning off the windows and rain filled the employees’ offices, ruining the floors in the building, as well.
“This is related to Hurricane Michael. This is competitively bid and this is the lowest bidder meeting specifications,” McCoy said.
McCoy said these cases are different from the almost $2 million the county is spending to repair the Government Center.
He previously stated the center suffered from deferred maintenance, meaning they didn’t have any funding to repair the building for years, until now.
McCoy recommends they hire DCO Commercial Floor out of Athens.
The money would come from the Risk Management Account.
