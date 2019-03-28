‘Cupcakes and Cocktails’ event raises $3,000 to provide mammograms

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A fundraiser is helping Albany Area Primary Healthcare (AAPHC) encourage women to get screened for breast cancer.
The Albany Chapter of “The Links” presented the organization with a check for $3,000.
The money was raised at the annual “Cupcakes and Cocktails for a Cure” event in January.
This donation will help AAPHC provide free mammograms to patients.
They say fundraisers like this make early detection possible for many without access to healthcare.
