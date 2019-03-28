City of Meigs still operating without a city manager

MEIGS, GA (WALB) - Meigs city leaders continue to battle problems stemming from not having a city manager.
People said they’re sad to see their beloved city progressively get worse over the years.
They said they’re ready to see some much needed change.
“It was just a great little town," said Thomas Bays, who has lived in Meigs for decades.
Bays said he hardly recognizes the city anymore.
“It used to be like what you’d see on TV on the Andy Griffith show,” said Bays.
Bays believes a weak city government has led to Meigs’ main problems.
“We do have an issue here with the city management,” said Bays.
The city council is currently interviewing an applicant for the city manager position, a seat that has been vacant for years.
Mayor Cheryl Walters said a city manager has the power to make real change, something Bays is hopeful for.
“I think Meigs could go back in time and be what it used to be, and that’s what we’re hoping for,” said Bays.
Such as revitalizing downtown, which is full of vacant and boarded up stores.
“It would mean the world to me,” said Bays.
The city manager would also be able to write grants for needed projects and help with Meigs’ water system issues.
The decision on whether to hire the applicant for the city manager decision will be determined at a special called meeting next Tuesday.
The time of Tuesday’s special called meeting has not yet been released.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.