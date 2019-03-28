APD investigating armed robbery at downtown motel

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a downtown Albany hotel late Wednesday night.
Officers were called to the Days Inn on West Olgethrope Boulevard around 11:30 p.m.
According to an incident report, the victim stated a black male came into the hotel room “without authority and pointed an unknown type firearm.”
The victim said the male took his wallet and left the room.
The victim and the other people staying in the room went to look for the man but could not find him, the incident report stated.
The victim said the man was wearing a black jacket, dark cap, orange shirt, light colored shorts and black boots, the report stated.
The responding officer watched surveillance footage and saw the subject leaving from the back of the hotel. The same footage showed the subject going into a room at the Traveler’s Inn, also on West Oglethorpe Boulevard.
“The video showed that the subject looked multiple times out of the window of the room as if he were watching out for someone,” the incident report stated.
The responding officer went to that room and spoke with the occupant there. The officer searched the room for the subject but did not find him. The officer asked the occupant in the room if the male subject used his phone to contact anyone. The occupant said he did.
The occupant of the room told police the man left in a gold Ford Explorer.
The incident was labeled active pending further investigation, according to the report.
