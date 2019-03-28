Albany’s multi-million dollar streetlight project nearing halfway point

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The City of Albany’s $3.5 million LED streetlight repair project is almost halfway through.
City crews have installed more than 5,000 LED fixtures.
More than forty percent of the project has been completed.
City leaders approved the project back in January in an effort to replace more than 1,000 street lights that were completely out.
They also hope having better lit areas in the city will help deter crime.
“When you’re talking about what outweighs the crime versus a light that could protect someone in the event of a situation that could happen, yes I think it’s warranted to have streetlights in those particular areas,” said Adrian Harmon, an Albany resident.
The work is expected to be completed by the start of summer.
