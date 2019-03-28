Albany community too frightened to report crime

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Many people living in government housing say gang violence in their neighborhoods is so bad, they are frightened to report it to police or officials.
Thursday William Myles, the Albany Housing Authority CEO, went to city leaders saying they need help.
When people no longer feel safe to walk the streets of Albany in broad daylight, community leaders say it's time to do something about it.
“I’m having staff to see gang members located in these areas with guns visible,” Myles passionately told fellow community leaders.
Myles said he’s worried for his staff and more than 3,200 residents, as an issue of gang violence persists.
“We just can’t stand around and allow them to take over our particular communities. I refuse to do that,” Myles said.
Myles knows many residents are awakened often by the sound of gun shots, but he doesn’t know if there’s an immediate solution. He said you can only expect so much of a single officer patrolling the area.
“They’re not going to approach 15 guys, who in their minds, have nothing to lose,” said Myles.
City Commissioner Jon Howard said the city is short around 25 officers. Now the officers here have to rely heavily on the community
“You could have one thousand and one police officers, but if the neighbor decides to take a nonchalant attitude, you still will not resolve the problem,” said Howard.
Myles worries calling CrimeStoppers or the police may be better in theory for his housing community.
“If I don’t feel safe reporting, and I see it take place, I don’t feel like dying for everybody. Just speaking from a resident’s perspective,” Myles said.
Howard told Myles they should address requesting more funding from the city.
Money could then potentially be spent on monitoring devices, for example, to try to catch criminals in the act.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.