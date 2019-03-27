Staying dry and warming into the weekend

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Plentiful sunshine and breezy with pleasant mid 60s this afternoon. Tonight a spring chill as lows drop into the upper 30s low 40s. More sunshine and milder low-mid 70s Thursday and Friday which begins a warming trend that’ll take highs into the 80s Saturday.
The warm dry stretch ends Sunday as the next weather maker brings rain, isolated thunderstorms and slightly cooler air back. Rain continues Monday into Tuesday while sunshine returns Wednesday. Temperatures briefly cool then rise into midweek.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.