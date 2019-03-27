3 organizations come together to combat food insecurity in East Albany

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA (WALB) - Three South Georgia organizations are looking to bring a new community garden to East Albany to address food desert concerns.
Community leaders said that almost two acres of land will soon turn into the Hope Garden for East Albany so people have access to fresh fruit and produce.
“We are really trying our best to address, what we know in our community, is a food insecurity issue,” said Sherrell Byrd, chair of the Albany Business League.
Byrd said Southwest Georgia has the highest rate of food insecurity, which means over 30-percent of children are without access to necessary food.
“We’re in the top one percent of food insecurity in the nation,” said Byrd.
As a response, the Albany Business League, Flint River Fresh and Emanuel Seventh-Day Adventist Church are collaborating to create a garden that will revitalize the area, reduce crime and combat child hunger.
“We want to provide healthy options in the area. We want to be able to provide food that is accessible and easy to get for this local community,” said Dr. Joshua Nelson, pastor of Emanuel Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
“Once we started having grocery stores closing, there was a great concern from our citizens about what was going to replace these, these grocery stores as they’re closing,” said Byrd.
Now, with the help of these organizations and a $5,000 grant from Home Depot, East Albany will have a garden that will include fruit trees, 10 to 15 raised beds and benches for people to enjoy.
“Something that could help them with their children who are hungry and need food during the weekends,” said Nelson.
The organizations hope this initiative will sprout more churches and other groups to join forces and do the same thing.
“I believe, especially after the storm, we’ve seen people and churches come together. I think that having intentional projects like this where we’re already working together, we continue to bring us together,” said Nelson.
A groundbreaking ceremony will take place at Emanuel Seventh-Day Adventist Church at 1534 East Broad Avenue, Wednesday at noon.
They will also have a work day on Sunday beginning at 9:00 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.