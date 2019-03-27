New senior living units could be on the way in Lee County

LLE CO., GA (WALB) - A new senior living quarters could be coming to Lee County.
Commissioners will vote to approve or deny the rezoning of almost 10 acres for residential development Tuesday night.
If approved, a potential buyer is wanting to build senior living units on a portion of the land.
The units would be for 55 and older residents.
The Lee County Development Authority is optimistic about Tuesday’s vote.
Authority member Winston Oxford said it would have a significant impact to the area.
“The people that reside here, the 45 to probably up to 60 residents, will be within a five minute walk of our hospital and commercial development around the hospital. So this will incentivize potential investor developers,” said Oxford.
”It’s a need nationwide," said Oxford. “If communities like this are going to continue to be developed again nationwide and most especially, in this part of the world.”
State leaders will also decide if the limited income senior units will be built.
The state only approves so many fixed income properties like this throughout Georgia.
Oxford said potential residents can start applying next spring.
The available property sits directly behind Stardust Skate Center.
If approved, it would start the process for a 2020 opening.
