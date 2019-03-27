Man found guilty in Lowndes Co. deputy death

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - A man was found guilty Wednesday in Lowndes County in the death of a sheriff’s office deputy.
Robbie Register was found guilty of two counts of vehicular homicide, improper turning at an intersection and failure to yield.
The jury found Register not guilty on possession of marijuana and cocaine charges.
Sentencing is tentatively set for May.
Chris Butler was on duty when he was killed in a crash with a semi-truck in 2017. Register was the driver of the truck.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
