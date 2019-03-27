Lee Co. residents will not see tax increase in 2020

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - Lee County residents will not see a tax increase in 2020.
Commissioners said they are already working on next year’s budget and it’s looking bright for residents.
The Lee County Commission said the future budget is looking balanced, so far.
“We’re working on the budget now for next year and the budget looks good and I think I can go ahead and announce that things will be balanced and there will be no tax increases for the people of Lee County,” said Commission Chairman Billy Mathis.
Mathis said the final numbers are not in, but the budget will be around $26 million. He said some of those funds will be dispersed to emergency responders.
The future budget will also allow for new public safety positions.
The fiscal year starts July 1.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.