The Lady Trojans are getting set for playoffs

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Lee County Girls Soccer team has been tearing it up this season.
The Lady Trojans are currently on a five game win streak and sitting in second in the region.
With a new head coach leading the way, the Trojans are averaging over 4 points a game.
As the Lady Trojans get ready for their last two games of the regular season, the Trojans are ready, for the road ahead.
“It was a little bit rough at the beginning with the new coach," said senior center back Annah Norman. "But I mean, now that we’re use to him, he’s teaching us a lot of new things and he’s getting us into the season. He’s helped us a lot throughout the season from this year to last year.”
“Oh definitely," said senior Forward Myca Ingram. "We have a leader in every single position to help that area. So, it’s good overall having a lot of seniors.”
The Trojans will face Colquitt County Friday at 5:30 P.M.
