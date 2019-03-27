Lady Canes on a roll in the Peach Belt Conference

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) - The college softball season is heating up, and the Lady Canes are putting themselves in a good spot, for a run at the conference title.
Currently sitting in third place, the Lady Canes are setting themselves up for a great spot in the conference playoffs.
GSW has been on fire these past couple weeks.
Winning 11 of their last 13 games.
And at the front, leading the way for the Canes, is Hayley Tierce, who hit her 50th career home run this past week and is just a few away from breaking the school record.
But, it’s all the Canes working together that has them soaring.
“I think, just between everybody just kind of pitching in and having that energy in the dugout," said head coach Nicki Levering, "on top of being able to hit and pitch. It’s just all starting to come together for us and it’s nice.”
The Lady Canes will look to keep their winning streak alive, as they face Middle Georgia College Wednesday in a double header, starting at 3 P.M.
