$838K left over from Lee Co.'s 2017-2018 budget

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - The numbers are in and Lee County is showing a surplus of close to a million dollars left over from last year.
Commission Chairman Billy Mathis said their annual audit is showing extra money, and it’s more than $830,000 dollars.
Some of this money will now go into the county’s contingency fund. That fund is used as a rainy day fund and used to assist during emergencies like Hurricane Michael.
Mathis said the extra cash is due to good budgeting.
“We have a complete audit of the county’s books every year,” said Mathis. “Which is mandated by law and we look forward every year to seeing the final number and we just got it, it’s, I think, $838,000 surplus.”
Commissioners said the audit is routine.
The extra money is from the 2017-2018 year
