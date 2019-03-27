Jury still deliberating in Lowndes Co. deputy homicide trial

LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) - The jury is still out on the fate of 31-year-old Robbie Register.
Register is facing two counts of vehicular homicide, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine and improper turning at an intersection.
The trial continued as the state called its final witness and presented a video of what took place that night.
Register took the stand, describing what took the place the night of crash from his perspective.
The state called a Georgia Bureau of Investigation toxicologist that reported that he had likely used drugs up to 30 hours before the accident.
Register maintained he didn't use cocaine or marijuana in weeks.
With no drugs found on him, the jury returned to the courtroom from deliberating.
They asked if drugs in one’s system are considered as possession of drug charges.
“I cannot directly answer your question. That is a question, in fact, you must determine. I apologize if that answer is unsatisfactory, but I can’t answer that question for you," said Lowndes County Judge Jim Tunison.
Deliberation is set to continue Wednesday morning at 9:30 at the Lowndes County Courthouse.
