Investigation into Thomasville’s mayor expanded

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - Litigation, lawsuits and indictments have been looming over the Thomasville city government for nearly a year.
Now, an executive order issued by Governor Brian Kemp calls for an expanded investigation into Mayor Greg Hobbs, who was indicted by a grand jury in February.
Residents said they’re pleasantly surprised the governor’s office formed a review commission to investigate Hobbs’ indictment from February.
“He should be removed from office, period," said Thomasville resident, Ken O’Neal.
O’Neal has felt this way since Hobbs was indicted for allegedly forging payroll documents.
According to Kemp’s executive order, a panel will return with a recommendation by April 8 as to whether Hobbs should be suspended from office.
“I don’t want this to be a black mark on the City of Thomasville," said White.
Deana White, owner of Sweet Cacao Chocolates in downtown Thomasville, said customers continuously bring attention to this topic in her shop.
“People come in and they say, ‘Man, y’all’s government is really messed up right now.’ And it’s not, it’s still operating,” said White.
O'Neal believes this stems from a lack of community involvement in city government.
“I’m hoping this will encourage more people to come out and vote than perhaps they had in the past,” said O’Neal.
With a new city manager, and residents participating in their government, he said Thomasville will recover.
“We will get through this. Thomasville is a very resilient community," said O’Neal.
For business owners, they’re ready for the city to move on from this.
“We just want it over and done," said White.
Albany Attorney Chris Cohilas, who is representing a few concerned Thomasville citizens, said he’s extremely thankful that Kemp is “doing the right thing” by investigating Hobbs’ indictments.
Shortly after Hobbs’ indictments, Cohilas requested the governor’s office investigate the mayor.
This request comes months after Cohilas began his own investigation into Hobbs, including his spending of public funds and alleged violations of open records requests.
Cohilas said Kemp’s executive order is a step in the right direction.
“The citizens of Thomasville deserve to have a full and fair investigation into their mayor,” said Cohilas.
Cohilas hopes as a result of their investigation, a criminal investigation will follow. He said this development should encourage other residents because no matter how big or small your city is, a difference can be made.
