Investigation into Thomasville’s mayor continues

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - The investigation into Thomasville Mayor Greg Hobbs continues as the review commission appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp has 12 days left to make a recommendation to the governor for possible suspension.
Kemp’s executive order follows Hobb’s indictment in February.
Hobbs was indicted by a Thomas County grand jury on six charges for allegedly forging payroll documents.
According to Georgia Code 45-5-6, if the defendant, which in this case is Hobbs, is suspended, District Attorney Brad Shealy would have until September 30, 2019 to try Hobbs in court.
“If a public official who is suspended from office under the provisions of this Code section is not first tried at the next regular or special term following the indictment, the suspension shall be terminated and the public official shall be reinstated to office. The public official shall not be reinstated under this subsection if he is not so tried based on a continuance granted upon a motion made only by the defendant.”
Then, like in a normal trial, a jury would decide what Hobbs should or should not be charged with.
If the trial does not happen in the allotted time, Hobbs would be reinstated.
Shealy said if Hobbs is not suspended, his indictment would continue on as a normal trial.
Shealy told WALB he hopes this can be a speedy trial, so the City of Thomasville can move on.
