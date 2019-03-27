Hepatitis A on the rise in GA

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Dougherty County Department of Health said Hepatitis A is on the rise in Georgia.
Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection.
The Dougherty County Health Department wants to make sure that residents know about the disease and wants people to get vaccinated to prevent it.
Beverly Reid, the general clinic supervisor, said that they have not seen any cases in Albany, but the number of cases is rising quickly in the state.
“But that does not mean that it is not going to happen because I am serious, we just had a conversation about this in a conference. It is rising all over the state of Georgia,” said Reid.
Reid said the symptoms of Hepatitis A are nausea, fever, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, headache and diarrhea.
Reid encourages everyone to come out to their local health department and get a Hepatitis A shot if they haven’t already.
“It can be prevented, I mean, if you can do something, just like every other vaccine that can help you, why not? That only makes sense to do that," said Reid.
The Hepatitis A vaccine is available at all county health departments.
