Gucci Mane, others coming to Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Many are excited that Gucci Mane, Lil Baby and City Girls are coming to Albany.
Gilbert Udoto is the man who lined up the three acts to come to Albany and then he asked if he could rent out the civic center for the acts to perform.
“The hottest, hottest, biggest acts in the whole country. Turn on the radio, all you going to see is all three,” said Udoto.
Udoto said he wanted to bring these acts to the area because of all the hard times Albany has been through lately.
“The last three years we have been through a lot. Storms, hurricane, in a depression, but now it is time to breathe again and I am excited because this show has a story,” said Udoto.
Josh Smalls, the Albany Civic Center general manager, said he is excited to partner with Udoto and wants to continue to get big names in Albany.
“We want to be as diverse as possible in the offerings that we have at the civic center, auditorium and amphitheater. This really just continues to push our mission to bring more events to Albany,” said Udoto.
Udoto said he loves Albany and is looking forward to the concert and seeing everyone enjoy the performances.
“That is right, this is our village. I love Albany, that is why I have brought shows over here and going to continue to bring shows," said Udoto.
Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and there will also be a pre-sale online on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.