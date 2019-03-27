Facebook says it ‘will not tolerate’ white nationalist content any longer

(CNN/Gray News) - Just two weeks after the deadly shooting at two mosques in New Zealand, Facebook is banning rhetoric supporting white nationalism.
The social media giant announced the move Wednesday in a blog post.
The ban covers all “praise, support, and representation of white nationalism and separatism.”
“It’s clear that these concepts are deeply linked to organized hate groups and have no place on our services,” the post said.
Facebook says through conversations with academics and members of civic organizations, the company determined there was no distinction between white nationalism and white supremacy.
“We were thinking about broader concepts of nationalism and separatism – things like American pride and Basque separatism, which are an important part of people’s identity,” the Facebook post says. But, the company determined, “white nationalism and separatism cannot be meaningfully separated from white supremacy and organized hate groups.”
Users who search for terms under the umbrella of white supremacy will be directed to organizations aimed at helping people leave hate groups.
Facebook also said it was now applying tools it had used to combat content that supported global terrorist groups such as ISIS to “a range of hate groups globally, including white supremacists.”
“Going forward, while people will still be able to demonstrate pride in their ethnic heritage, we will not tolerate praise or support for white nationalism and separatism,” Facebook’s blog post said.
