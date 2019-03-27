Dougherty Co. police investigate stolen tires, rims from company

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - One Dougherty County business needs your help finding the person or persons who took tires and rims off of a company vehicle over the weekend.
WALB News 10 spoke with the president of Georgia Federal State Inspection Service who wants justice.
Often times, you hear about incidents like this happening in residential areas, but after this incident, an organization’s leader is weary because they’ve never been victimized like this before.
The company had tires and rims stolen from their property off Pecan Grove Drive over the weekend.
President T.E. Moye said they didn’t know until Monday morning at the start of their workday and that’s when they called the Dougherty County Police Department (DCP).
DCP said employees reported four 20 inch Michelin tires with factory rims missing from a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe, which is a company car.
Employees said the tires and rims are worth about $5,000.
Staff said the car was last seen with the tires and rims parked in the back of the building Friday afternoon.
“I just would have never thought, that back in there where’s there’s one way out. I was surprised anybody had the nerve to come in there and take something from there when the police could block them off so easily,” said Moye.
Dougherty County police said latent finger prints were taken at the scene, but there’s currently no suspects at this time.
Moye said he hopes every one in the Pecan Grove area will stay alert as police work to get additional security to prevent this from happening again.
