Dougherty Co. leaders discuss closing motels with issues of prostitution, drugs

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Dougherty County commissioners are looking for ways to close some motels in the area.
They are concerned people use the motels to buy and sell drugs and for prostitution.
County leaders want to work with city leaders and code enforcement to close motels they believe have drug and prostitution issues.
The only problem, they don’t want to leave low income families, who may be living in the inexpensive rooms, with nowhere to go.
They want to figure out which motels they could close through the code enforcement or district attorney’s office before releasing specific names.
Motels and hotels, places where you typically spend just a few nights. But in Dougherty County, there may be something else going on.
“We do have some hotels and motels in this community that simply exist to further crime. We need to eliminate those hotels,” said Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas.
County leaders said some are using the motels in the area for anything but sleeping.
“There are drug issues. There are prostitution problems,” said Commissioner Clinton Johnson.
Which started a conversation with code enforcement officers. They asked how they can legally shut those places down.
“They use hotels for,'iniquity,'" said Johnson.
Cohilas said the board should work with the district attorney’s office. The office could potentially close places down if they have indictments against them, whether it be for drugs, prostitution or other crimes.
“Hey guys, we’ve got some smart folks that know how to deal with these problems. There are laws on the books, let’s go out and enforce them,” said Cohilas.
To some, the social consequences of closing the motels may outweigh the issues of keeping them open.
“But there’s a bigger problem. How do we get them out of the hotels and also get the kind of treatment and services they need?” asked Johnson.
Johnson worries about the low income families whose homes have become the pay-by-the night motel rooms.
County leaders now want to work with the community to find ways to help families without enabling crime.
“Get the appropriate people together in a partnership that will actually address the problem by shutting those doors,” said Cohilas.
Commissioners agreed to have another meeting where they will discuss this very issue.
