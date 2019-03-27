Albany family files lawsuit in 2017 nightclub death

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - An Albany family has filed a lawsuit claiming police refused to protect their son moments before he was shot and killed.
Travion Jones’ family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Albany and city commissioners, the Albany Police Department (APD) and individual officers and the owners of the Sand Trap Nightclub, where Jones died.
Investigators said the incident happened in the club parking lot on Radium Springs Road in October 2017. Nine men have been arrested and indicted in connection with Jones’ death.
The lawsuit states Jones was involved in a large fight in the nightclub and then was told he wouldn’t leave the parking lot alive.
The lawsuit also states Jones asked two uniformed APD officers, working as security for the nightclub, to escort him to his car because of the threat.
The two officers refused him protection, and minutes later, Jones was shot and killed by his car, the lawsuit claims.
The lawsuit claims that the nightclub has been known to be a safety and welfare risk, and that police and city commissioners should have closed it before Jones’ death.
The lawsuit doesn’t cite what damages the family is seeking.
SandTrap Owner Gilbert Udoto said he had no knowledge of the lawsuit, and had no comment.
City Attorney Nathan Davis told WALB that the City of Albany denied any responsibility or liability in March, and have not seen the lawsuit.
