Albany City Commission discusses multi-million dollar projects

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Southwest Georgia Regional Airport could receive more than $5 million worth of runway repairs.
If the Albany City Commission votes to approve the multi-million dollar project at their meeting Tuesday night, the money would fund a project to tear up all of the asphalt on the runways now. Then crews could replace it with new asphalt, markings and striping.
The city would only pay 5 percent of the $5 million.
The state government would also pay 5 percent and the federal government would pay the last 90 percent.
“So, I’m kind of for that, if the government, the federal government is going to spend that kind of money to help make the Albany airport a better place. If it does that, it will help make Albany a better place to live,” said resident Albert Spurlin.
Airport Director David Hamilton said the project needs to be done every 20 to 25 years for safety reasons.
If approved, it would take 68 days to complete.
Albany commissioners met to discuss an ongoing flooding issue in one South Albany neighborhood.
Commissioners may have a $500,000 solution to that problem.
City commissioners are discussing whether to spend almost half a million dollars to install sewer sanitary lines in the Shadowlawn Drive area.
Around 60 neighbors came to city leaders asking for help after their septic tanks started to malfunction because of wear and tear.
The issue caused the homeowners' yards to flood during heavy rains.
The Albany Utility Board is recommending commissioners install the sewer lines.
“For the simple reason, that septic tanks are just something that you’re always going to have problems with. The city’s sewage is just so much better,” said resident Doug Paramore.
The homeowners would then not have to pay to repair their private septic tanks, which can be extremely costly.
Instead, they would pay a monthly fee to use the city’s system.
