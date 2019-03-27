Airport approves $5.4 million runway repaving project

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - More than five million dollars will go towards resurfacing a runway at Southwest Georgia Regional Airport.
Aviation officials said its been 25 years since runway 4-22 has been resurfaced.
Tuesday city leaders approved the proposal that many hope will start soon.
There are three funding sources for the project.
The Federal Aviation Administration will cover 90 percent, the state and here locally will each cover five percent.
It’s a project commissioners say is worth while.
“Albany’s airport is the second busiest cargo airport in the state because of the UPS facility,” said commissioner Roger Marietta.
“We pride ourselves on being the hub of Southwest Georgia. So the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport is very important to this community and important to the industry in attracting new industries,” said David Hamilton, the transportation director.
Runway 4-22 will undergo a safety project that Hamilton said is starting to show its age.
“There are some rocks, loose rocks in the runway. We have a few holes in the runway where we’ve done some patch work,” said Hamilton.
The money to pay for the improvements is coming from the Federal Aviation Administration, the state, and a rate from passengers that fly to Albany.
It’s those passengers that commissioners say they hope will keep using the airport to support the economy.
“Some of the corporate leaders come in on private jets and the upgrades to the hanger will make a good impression on them of Albany and hopefully stir some economic development,” said Marietta.
This isn’t the only project at the airport that is making waves.
A new passenger boarding bridge is on schedule and looking to open in August.
The new ticketing system is a big step up from what was used before.
“We made about $8,000 in our first week so obviously it’s working,” said Hamilton.
Airport officials presented Delta with a market study a few months ago.
Though they didn't get the response they were looking for, they are going to start looking at other carriers.
“Definitely would love to have a flight go from here to a different location other than Atlanta,” said Hamilton.
The Oxford Company will lead the project.
There are plans to sit down with the company in coming days to find a start date.
